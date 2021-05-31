Pushing back against CDC vaccine bullying

"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances." That is the exact language of our First Amendment, and the authority by which We the People issue the demand that is framed in this column.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is a federal agency under the Department of Health and Human Services, headquartered in deep blue and therefore deeply corrupt Atlanta, Georgia. Like all government agencies, it is run by unelected career bureaucrats who craft agency-level policies that are deemed legally binding on the citizenry, equivalent to actual legislation passed by our duly elected representatives, but without the (supposed) accountability of actual legislators. Federal agencies are, at least theoretically, subject to our elected representatives, but as we saw during the Trump administration, the actions of the bureaucrats are often beyond the power of the president to fully control, and thus we call them, collectively, "the deep state."

We the People, who legally hold the true power of this nation by right of limited delegation of said power to our chosen representatives at the local, state and federal level, have for decades increasing chafed under the tyranny of the unelected deep state and have dutifully attempted to redress our grievances through the election process. However, unbeknownst to us, our elections have been corrupted to the point that we no longer have confidence that the people holding many elected offices were actually elected by us, but suspect that many are instead the chosen agents of the "deep state."

What we witnessed during the 2020 election debacle, while not yet fully exposed, was an abuse of power so blatant and so extensive that it has taken the combined efforts of Big Tech, Big Media, Big Pharma and the entire Phalanx of Democrat and RINO operatives at every level of government to suppress the truth from that sizable portion of the American people still subject to their persuasion.

Indeed, "abuse of power" is the one phrase that describes the actions of all the co-conspirators in the total subversion of the U.S. Constitution in the 18 months since the declaration of a "COVID-19 Pandemic" granted them that opportunity under the rubric of a "public health emergency."

Every element of the First Amendment was nullified in this process.

The free exercise of religion has been ruthlessly denied by tyrannical governors and mayors backed by their police powers (sometimes literally).

Freedom of speech has been aggressively suppressed in the defacto "public square" of the virtual world controlled by Big Tech.

Freedom of the press has been largely nullified by a united front of monopolistic Big Media ideologues who (in cooperation with Big Tech) openly and dishonestly attack the alternative media as "fake news" and "conspiracy theorists" to poison the public against them.

Freedom of assembly has been perhaps the most universally suppressed right by every government zealot capable of enforcing a "lockdown" mandate, forcing people to stay in their homes, let alone try to gather in groups at state capitols.

The right of petition for redress of grievances has been suppressed by all of the above conspirators through the false characterization of our protests as "selfish," "dangerous," "white supremacist" and "insurrectionist."

Behind all of this has been Big Pharma and its government enforcer, the CDC, which now seeks to destroy our Fourth Amendment right of bodily sovereignty by forcing the entire nation to submit to "vaccines" to generate vast Big Pharma profits, paid from our public treasury.

The following petition is to finally and unequivocally say NO!

Petition Against CDC Vaccine Bullying

Whereas virtually everyone in America who wants the experimental COVID-19 treatments that are being misrepresented as "vaccines" has now received them, and

Whereas many of the rest of us obviously do not want the "vaccines" and would rather risk acquiring COVID-19 than submit to medical treatments against our will, and

Whereas it is a violation of our fundamental human rights, codified at Nuremberg and in U.S. constitutional law, for the CDC or any government official or agency to force us to take unwanted medical treatments, and

Whereas trying to indirectly coerce us into "voluntarily" submitting to these medical treatments (through such tactics as denying freedom of travel or access to goods, services or education to the un-"vaccinated") is really no different than mandating them, and

Whereas the CDC has made no allowance for people with natural immunity to decline the vaccine, and

Whereas the CDC has made no allowance for people with sincere religious objections to decline the vaccine, and

Whereas none of us ever voted to give CDC bureaucrats the authority to exercise this extreme, dehumanizing power over our lives, and

Whereas these medical treatments have killed and seriously harmed more people than all actual vaccines of the past 20 years combined, and

Whereas these medical treatments have not been subjected to the normal FDA testing protocols but are being deployed under "Emergency Use Authorization" only, and

Whereas it has been obvious for some time, from the real-world examples of fully "unlocked" Florida and Texas, that the "emergency" is now over, and

Whereas, again, anyone rightly or wrongly convinced that the emergency is NOT over now has the "remedy" of taking the "vaccine" without delay, and

Whereas citizen anger at what the rest of us perceive as CDC medical tyranny is growing rapidly and will likely cause lasting damage to public trust in the CDC's taxpayer-funded role in OUR society if it is not quickly assuaged,

Therefore, we, the undersigned citizens of the United States, speaking as representatives of the total body of Americans from whom ALL governmental authority is delegated, DEMAND that the CDC – and all those in collusion with the CDC – immediately cease and desist from all efforts to bully the American people into submitting to medical procedures that we do not want.

