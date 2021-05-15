A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyMATTERS OF FINANCE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Refinery reveals economic catastrophe if Gretchen Whitmer kills Michigan pipeline

'Colonial on steroids'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 15, 2021 at 2:33pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(BREITBART) – A company that owns several refineries in the eastern United States broke down the economic catastrophe that would unfold if Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) successfully kills a crude oil pipeline that has been in operation for over 50 years.

Whitmer has ordered Enbridge to cease operating Line 5 by May 12, a pipeline that runs from Canada through Michigan. The company refused to comply with Whitmer’s demand. She has threatened to seize the company’s profits and claimed the pipeline is now “trespassing” on state property in the Straits of Mackinac.

Brendan Williams, a spokesman for PBF Energy, told Breitbart News the fallout from Whitmer’s attempt to end Line 5 would be “Colonial on steroids,” the pipeline recently knocked off line by hackers, sparking gas shortages along the eastern seaboard.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Nancy Pelosi will force vaccinated members to wear masks on House floor despite CDC guidelines
Venmo shows who you're friends with, even if you're Joe Biden
DHS sends out a domestic terror alert after Trump announces rallies
Wuhan lab deleted Fauci's NIH, Gain of Function mentions in early 2021
Congress considering plan that targets women who sell products online
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×