Report: Democrats enlisting Biden's DOJ to suppress Arizona ballot audit

A commentary at Gateway Pundit explains that the Democrats are "REALLY, REALLY" worried about the currently ongoing audit of all 2.1 million ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County, Arizona.

After all, the political party has brought out its big guns – and has demanded that Joe Biden's Department of Justice get out and help suppress the results.

The recount has been going on, under the direction of the GOP members of the state Senate, for nearly two weeks. The 2020 results gave Biden a narrow victory in the state, but it was one of six states where the results raised objections from lawmakers based on evidence of fraud.

Analysts have said, depending on the outcome of the Arizona audit, there could be demands for audits in other states.

The Democrats repeatedly have gone to court to try to get the review canceled, stopped or at least suppressed.

A report originally was scheduled to be released within 60 days. And a judge allowed the work to move forward when Democrats declined to post a $1 million bond to pay for delays.

The senators behind the work earlier had gotten court permission for their work.

But the Brennan Center, Protect Democracy and The Leadership Conference, all heavyweights in the Democrat Party's arsenal for fights over results, have demanded the DOJ step in.

Their claims to the federal department are the same as were made to a state judge earlier, who pointed out there was no evidence to back up their claims that the recount posed a threat or a danger.

"It's pretty clear the Democrats and their Deep State will do anything to stop the ongoing 2020 Election forensic audit in Maricopa County. They've tried using the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, the Democrat Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs, their attorneys, and their Non Profits. Now they’re bringing out their biggest guns," the Gateway Pundit explained.

"Ever since the final numbers were conjured up there has been a defensive to prevent any legitimate audits of the results. Sure, there were a couple of audit reports from a couple of auditors that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors claimed were legit, but most independent and objective observers were not sold this was the case," the commentary explained.

"Now here we are with an audit taking place of the results that includes a forensic review of all of the 2.1 million ballots recorded in this election and a review of six truckloads of voting machines used in the election. And… The Democrats are going crazy…"

The Democrats are reacting with more than words. A report at Just the News said county officials are "withholding materials subpoenaed by the state legislature as part of its audit of the county's 2020 election, claiming that surrendering them would constitute a security risk for both law enforcement and federal agencies."

The letter from a deputy county attorney explained that officials believed that delivering some routers for examination would "compromise county and federal law enforcement efforts and put the lives of law enforcement personnel at risk."

The letter claimed releasing the routers for examination also "puts sensitive, confidential data belonging to Maricopa County's citizens – including social security numbers and protected health information – at risk."

The letter, from County Attorney Allister Adel and deputy Joseph E. La Rue, said, "We had previously believed that the risk would be eliminated by redacting the law enforcement data on the routers and not producing it. But we were informed that redaction did not eliminate the risk."

The Epoch Times reported the state's top elections officer, Katie Hobbs, is contending that she has multiple concerns about the forensic audit.

She told Secretary of State Ken Bennett about "13 points of concern over how the audit is being run."

The report said according to the terms of a lawsuit settlement filed this week, Bennett, Senate President Karen Fann, and the auditor, Cyber Ninjas, have 48 hours to respond.

Hobbs suggested that the counting efforts at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix be done the way she wants – or not at all.

The settlement resolved a lawsuit brought by Democrats as the recount was beginning and all their other efforts to stop the audit had failed.

The Senate Republicans, on social media, explained Hobbs was continuing "to make baseless claimes (sic) about this forensic audit but has never led an election audit in her entire career."

They said the work continues.

Hobbs claimed among her concerns were that there were no methods for hiring qualified, unbiased counters.

Hobbs said, for example, she did not trust a state representative who was on the count team.

She also said observers in her office have complained of "inadequate physical security of ballots," and changing procedures.

The Senate said its plans are for a "detailed" audit that would validate every step of the voting procedures in the state.

To that end, workers are scanning ballots, hand recounting, auditing voter registration and votes cast, and more.

The National File reported that the Democrats were able to obtain one of their wish list points in the lawsuit settlement, that of signature checking.

The result is that workers wills top verifying signatures on early voting envelopes.

The report said, "The settlement does not stop Cyber Ninjas from disclosing their current findings regarding matching signatures on the ballots."

Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward has posted a video noting that many of the demands made by Democrats already were in place.

"There are not only nine cameras in the arena, as you see on the website, and as the Democrats like to claim. There are actually dozens, dozens of private security cameras focused on the tables, on the counters, on the boxes of ballots, and on the machine evaluation areas. There’s no room or tolerance for error," Ward said.

The Senate audit team is not releasing any preliminary or partial results of their work.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

