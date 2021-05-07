Report: Mexican drug cartels openly growing pot in California

Mexican drug cartels apparently are operating illegal marijuana farms in California, according to investigative reporter Sara Carter.

In an interview Thursday night on Fox News' "Hannity," she discussed the results of an investigation done in cooperation with Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif.

The two visited "miles and miles of warehouses and fields that stood as testaments to President Biden's border policy failures."

Garcia said the "border crisis basically in our backyard; some three-four hundred miles away from [Mexico]."

"It's affecting everyday American lives right now: it’s not good for Americans [or] those who are here illegally," he said.

The investigation took place near Lancaster, California.

Carter said she was stunned to see alleged cartels operations out in the open.

"They have become extremely more brazen," Carter said. "They don't hide it because they don't feel they will ever be held accountable for it and they continue to sell their product – not only across the United States, but according to law enforcement, they are moving millions of dollars, if not billions, overseas, and we don't even know where that's going."

She said many local residents did not want to appear on camera.

"At one point, a car spotted Carter's cameras from down the road, shifted in reverse, and drove quickly out of sight of the cameras," the report said.

Carter said the whole setup showed a great deal of expertise, calling it "sophisticated."

Fox News reported the "cartel-linked marijuana growing operations have become a criminal plague."

Garcia said one warehouse may hold 20,000 or more marijuana plants.

Carter told Hannity that law enforcement authorities are overwhelmed at the southern border by the flood of illegal immigrants and cannot simultaneously handle the influx of cartel criminality in the Antelope Valley.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva described the region as becoming, once again, the "Wild West."

