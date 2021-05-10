Report: New Biden DOJ hire blasted Durham's investigation

One of the new lawyers being hired by the Biden administration to work in the Department of Justice publicly blasted the work by Special Counsel John Durham, who is investigating how the American intel agencies misused the government's own systems to spy on the Trump 2016 campaign.

The DOJ's own inspector general earlier confirmed that more than a dozen major errors and omissions were made by the FBI in that case, in which intel agencies falsely alleged there was evidence of campaign collusion with Russia.

In fact, the special Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court rescinded two of the documents that it had issued earlier allowing the Obama administration operatives to spy on Trump's campaign.

Now, The Free Beacon reports that Susan Hennessey, appointed this week as general counsel of the DOJ's national security division, publicly has criticized Durham's work.

She has, in the past, charged that the probe is "partisan silliness," the report said.

On social media, a statement that later was deleted confirmed she said, "I guess this kind of partisan silliness has become characteristic of [then-Attorney General William'] Barr's legacy, but unclear to me why Durham would want to go along with it."

Hennnessey was with the National Security Agency for the Obama administration, and later told the Guardian: "The Durham investigation presents the opportunity for bad actors to make a lot of mischief, but the lack of clarity makes it difficult for observers to criticize."

The report explained so far Durham's work has aligned closely with the DOJ's IG report into a review of false claims the FBI made to obtain warrants to surveil Carter Page, a former Trump campaign aide.

Durham was picked in April 2019 by Barr to lead a Justice Department investigation into the Russia probe.

Joe Biden's attorney general, Merrick Garland, claimed during his confirmation hearing he'd let Durham's work continue. But he didn't promise to let the public know the results.



