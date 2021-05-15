A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Restaurateurs begin to automate amid labor shortage

Owners blaming generous unemployment benefits

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 15, 2021 at 2:46pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – Restaurant owners are blaming generous unemployment benefits for the current labor shortage. Ahead of the busy summer season, some restaurateurs are warning they might have no other choice but to use robots.

According to Andrew Gruel, founder and CEO of Slapfish seafood, with 11 locations in the Southwestern US and new ones quickly opening up across the country, if the labor shortage persists, significant changes to the restaurant industry are coming in the form of automation.

"What I fear in terms of the long-term effects of this is that we start to automate and robotize our industry," Gruel told Fox News. "That's the only option if a lot of these businesses are going to continue to try and survive, especially when there's a lack of labor or if the cost of labor is so high that it's prohibitive for anybody to grow."

Read the full story ›

