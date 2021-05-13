A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Rock star defends Tim Tebow against anti-Christian attacks

'Shame on the NFL and the rest of the world for stooping so low'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 13, 2021 at 12:55pm
(FAITHWIRE) – Gene Simmons, the bassist and lead singer of the rock band Kiss, is coming to football player Tim Tebow’s defense, condemning those who have made fun of the athlete for his Christian faith.

“He was widely criticized and made fun of simply because he is a man of faith who believed in his Christian values,” Simmons saIn both his college and professional football career, Tebow has been mocked for his faith.

“Daily Show” comedian John Oliver infamously declared: “I dislike [Zimbabwe dictator] Robert Mugabe. I hate Tim Tebow. If I was in a room with Tim Tebow and [Osama] bin Laden, and I had a gun with one bullet, I’d shoot bin Laden. I’m not a monster. But if I had two bullets, I’d shoot Tim Tebow first.”

Read the full story ›

