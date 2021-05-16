Rock superstar rips vaccine 'propaganda' after 'disastrous reaction' to COVID shot

While governments around the world continue to push for as many people as possible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, rock-music superstar Eric Clapton is blasting the "propaganda" over vaccine safety after he personally suffered a "severe reaction" to the AstraZeneca shot and feared he might never perform again.

The legendary guitarist best known for hits such as "Layla," "Wonderful Tonight" and "Tears in Heaven," told his music producer Robin Monotti Graziadei that his hands and feet became "useless" after getting the shot.

"I took the first jab of AZ [AstraZeneca] and straight away had severe reactions which lasted ten days," he wrote.

"My hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks, I feared I would never play again ... "

"I should never have gone near the needle," Clapton added. "But the propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone."

Clapton says he "recovered eventually" but experienced further "disastrous reactions" six weeks later after his second shot.

"I've been a rebel all my life, against tyranny and arrogant authority, which is what we have now."

The 76-year-old musician, who has emphysema, slammed the British government earlier this year with an anti-lockdown song titled "Stand And Deliver," collaborating with fellow lockdown critic and singer Van Morrison.

More than a dozen countries in Europe, Asia and North America have halted the AstraZeneca shot due to concerns over blood clots.

