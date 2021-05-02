A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Romney gets loudly booed at Utah GOP convention

Republicans voted not to censure Mitt for his Trump impeachment vote

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 2, 2021 at 5:48pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Republican Sen. Mitt Romney was booed by audience members when he took the stage at the Utah GOP convention Saturday.

Romney has faced negative backlash and a censure threat by the GOP delegation for his votes to impeach Donald Trump.

But chairman of the Utah GOP, Derek Brown, interrupted Romney’s speech to tell the rowdy crowd to simmer down.

TRENDING: Shocking video: Christian pastor frogmarched for preaching Bible

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Free gas! Church gives away $10,000 of free gasoline to hundreds of cars
Church treasurer steals nearly $200,000 from church to go gambling
Kathy Ireland recalls moment she wanted 'to follow Jesus Christ'
Romney gets loudly booed at Utah GOP convention
Biden's 'sucker punch' to the 'still-rebounding economy'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×