Russian warplanes buzzing Alaska at highest rate since collapse of Soviet Union

(THE SUN UK) – The U.S. Air Force is seeing the "highest activity" of Russian aircraft over Alaska since the Cold War, a top U.S. commander has said.

The increased military activity in the area is attributed to Russia's expanding activities, according to Air Force generals. Top U.S. commander, Air Force Lt. Gen. David Krumm, said on Wednesday that the activity was taxing for the units that intercept, but that they were handling it well.

The Lt. Gen. is the latest U.S. military official to warn about those flights, which have "increased significantly." He explained at an Air Force Association event: "As a matter of fact, the highest activity we've had since the fall of the Soviet Union occurred last year.

