INTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Russian warplanes buzzing Alaska at highest rate since collapse of Soviet Union

Activity is taxing for units that intercept

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 1, 2021 at 6:46pm
(THE SUN UK) – The U.S. Air Force is seeing the "highest activity" of Russian aircraft over Alaska since the Cold War, a top U.S. commander has said.

The increased military activity in the area is attributed to Russia's expanding activities, according to Air Force generals. Top U.S. commander, Air Force Lt. Gen. David Krumm, said on Wednesday that the activity was taxing for the units that intercept, but that they were handling it well.

The Lt. Gen. is the latest U.S. military official to warn about those flights, which have "increased significantly." He explained at an Air Force Association event: "As a matter of fact, the highest activity we've had since the fall of the Soviet Union occurred last year.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
