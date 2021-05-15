San Francisco tech companies sitting on record amounts of empty office space

(CNBC) – Cloudera exited some Bay Area office space early last year with plans to sublease it and move employees south to the software company’s Silicon Valley headquarters.

But the pandemic left the company with nobody to take over a full office, forcing it to take a substantial real estate write-down.

At DoorDash’s former headquarters in San Francisco, a tenant defaulted on rent a month into lockdown, resulting in lost income for the food delivery company, which was doubling as a landlord.

