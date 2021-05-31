Say it isn't so, Joe: Biden raked in funds from Russia lobbyist!

Remember the way Donald Trump was a sucker for Russia?

Forget that. It never happened. It was Joe Biden all the time.

Biden "raked in" campaign cash from a top lobbyist for Russian in 2020, just months before his administration's decision to scrap sanctions on a controversial firm building a Russian oil pipeline to Germany.

Richard Burt, a managing partner at McLarty Associates and a former U.S. ambassador to Germany, dropped $4,000 for Biden in October 2020 and dropped another $10,000 into the left-wing political action committee Unite The County in March 2020.

In addition to violating Biden's own campaign pledge not to take lobbyist cash, the money from Burt is particularly noteworthy as he is currently directly engaged in lobbying activities for the Nord Stream 2 AG pipeline project.

"When Richard Burt donated to Biden Victory Fund, he failed to acknowledge that he was a registered foreign agent and was therefore ineligible to contribute," a Democratic National Committee spokesman told The New York Post. "Because Burt also listed a different employer than on his [Foreign Agents Registration Act] registration, he was not flagged during our vetting process."

The DNC said it returned the cash on Thursday after The Post's inquiry.

The Switzerland-based Nord Stream 2 – controlled by an ex-East German stasi officer and close ally of Vladimir Putin – is currently engaging in sanctionable activity, according to the State Department. Team Biden raised eyebrows, however, after declining to enforce sanctions, citing U.S. national interests, Axios reported.

To build the pipeline, Nord Stream 2 has partnered with five European energy companies, ENGIE, OMV, Shell, Uniper and Wintershall Dea. Guess who was backing all five as a lobbyist? Richard Burt.

Burt played an early role in advising the Trump campaign's foreign policy positions, and even helped the billionaire candidate craft his first foreign policy speech – something critics immediately jumped on as proof of untoward Russia connections.

But Trump didn't back the pipeline. Biden did.

Nevertheless, said California Rep. Adam Schiff at the time, "The sum total of Trump's words and actions has only encouraged Russian meddling in our elections. Insecure, unscrupulous and transactional, Trump is Putin's ideal American president."

In March, 2019, Burt gave a maximum $2,800 donation to Schiff shortly after the congressman took the reins of the powerful House Intelligence Committee. Schiff has not commented publicly on the Biden Nord Stream 2 decision.

So what are people saying about the disclosure?

They're catching on in social media:

"A hard and fast truth, if the Democrats accused Trump of doing something, it is something they are already doing."

"Like true narcissists, they often try to project their offenses onto others."

"Yet they put Dinesh D'Souza in prison."

"President Trump was wrongfully impeached twice for doing nothing."

What do I say?

I say it's Joe Biden. What do you expect? Cash bribes. He sold America out. Once again.

Yet, he got away with it. Now what?

Democrats are still trying to fix the next election. They still are in charge of the media. The conservative wing of the media is under the thumb of Big Tech. They're having their way with WND and the rest. Your taxes are up. Your gas prices are higher – when there are not lines. The border is wide open. Crime is up astronomically. And they're still trying to do everything to stop Trump.

Biden says, on Memorial Day, that "Democracy is at risk." He should know!

Don't let them win!

You know and I know that in a fair fight Donald Trump will prevail.

That, my friend, is the only hope we have – besides Jesus coming soon. It's close, but I think God wants this country to prevail. I don't think he wants it to succumb to tyrants – not after 275 years of freedom. Let us finish strong, Lord. Don't let us go down without a fight.

Pray, pray, pray. That's all I have to say.

