The science leftists 'follow' is typically junk science

Democrats are quick to attack the right for having skepticism or alternative views on vaccines, masks, global warming and other aspects of science. They claim they follow "science" unlike us. But the left is full of questionable views on science. Their insistence on radical positions in regards to global warming, without any room for opposing views or moderation, is the most obvious one.

They've been making dire warnings for years, predicting when the earth will destruct, and are never correct. In 2006, Al Gore warned that the world had until Jan. 27, 2016, to end its dependency on fossil fuels or there would be a global emergency. In 2019, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez predicted the world would end in 12 years if climate change wasn't addressed. Yet the MSM gives them a free pass, and they continue to hold significant influence in public life.

No matter how much evidence emerges showing that the earth naturally goes through cooling and warming phases, likely caused by sunspots so not all of the warming can be due to man, the left refuses to acknowledge even the possibility of these factors, ignoring them. It's almost a cult-like obsession. Now they have too much money invested in it to ever admit they were wrong; it's become a big business on the left, giving government grants and tax breaks to their favorite lefty corporations involved in "going green."

The left is always promoting dubious health schemes that are either lacking in significant positive studies or have serious problems, such as organic foods and eating vegetarian. Any negatives – such as people dying from them – are just glossed over as if they don't exist. The left goes into hysterics against GMOs, but refuses to acknowledge that more than 900 studies from every major health organization in the world, including the World Health Organization, have declared that GMOs are safe to eat.

Contrast this with the left's attitude about vaccines. Similar to the other issues just mentioned, there are some concerns. Hundreds of people died after taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Yet the left will not allow any room for skepticism; they demand that every healthy person take it, without acknowledging that it may not be a good idea for some people based on – wait for it – science. This attitude is actually stopping people from getting the vaccine. Some are so disturbed by the left's unwillingness to present the entire picture regarding the vaccine that they figure it must be pretty dangerous.

While it is true that many holistic types of approaches can work for some people, they don't always, and someone who could have been healed through a conventional treatment like chemotherapy or radiation may have died unnecessarily. But you'll never hear the left admit this; as usual when it comes to junk science, they only allow one perspective to come out. Any position that isn't theirs is labeled junk science or a conspiracy theory.

The left's reaction toward nuclear power is a classic example of ignoring science. The nuclear leak that took place at Chernobyl was the result of carelessness, not because nuclear power correctly handled is bad for the environment. Precautions have been taken since then to ensure that it never happens again. But 35 years after Chernobyl, the left triumphantly shut down the Indian Point nuclear plant near New York City. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo labeled it a "ticking time bomb" that he had been trying to shut down for 15 years. But nuclear power is one of the cleanest, safest, most environmentally friendly forms of energy available. It is the safest energy source and about the cheapest. Solar, wind and hydro kill more people. France has wised up, with over 70% of its electricity coming from nuclear power.

Then there's astrology. Far more Democrats than Republicans believe in astrology, but do you ever hear them ridiculed the way the right is ridiculed for believing the Bible? The left frequently refers to the Bible as "fairy tales," but have you ever heard astrology called fairy tales? Of course not. The MSM pretends the obsession doesn't even exist, and leftists constantly reference their signs as if it's no big deal; in fact it's considered cool. But bring up a verse in the Bible and you're likely to hear a derogatory remark like "Santa Claus in the sky."

Steven Milloy, who runs junkscience.com, explains why the left is so attracted to junk science. The left-wing media deliberately hype up junk science in order to produce sensational headlines that attract readers. Personal injury lawyers pile on in order to make money from huge lawsuits. The National Trial Lawyers Association is almost entirely composed of Democrats; in 2014, 97% of members' donations went to Democrats. Government regulators can expand their power and push through their liberal agendas. A study from the 2016 presidential election found that 95% of contributions to the race from federal government workers at 14 agencies went to Hillary Clinton, with only 5% going to Donald Trump.

Additionally, studies show Democrats are more ruled by their emotions than Republicans. This is why they are more susceptible to believe that a photo of a polar bear on a shrinking glacier is a sign of impending worldwide destruction. Republicans, on the other hand, will research the reason why the polar bear is there in order to get to the bottom of the situation before reacting. The Foundation for Economic Education investigated a video of a polar bear with ribs showing as it was looking for food. National Geographic headlined it, "This is what climate change looks like." It's the most viewed video on the magazine's website. In reality, the polar bear population has been increasing. One of the photographers later admitted that the bear's sorry appearance could have been due to other reasons.

The practice of claiming they follow science while labeling conservative thought junk science is just more of the left's modus operandi, claiming the right is guilty of what they're really guilty of. Don't let them get away with it. Label it junk science.

