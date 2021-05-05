What? A second Steele dossier for FBI on Trump!

Former MI6 spy Christopher Steele produce a second dossier for the FBI on Donald Trump when he was the in the White House.

That's the story in the London Telegraph.

Guess what? It was more steamy sex talk – intended to provide credibility for the first dossier Steele delivered to Hillary Clinton. It also provided more phony misconduct, conspiracy tales and Russian collusion.

Yet the FBI did nothing with the Hunter Biden truthful tapes most of you have seen by now – including his lies to the ATF he swore were not lies, so he could get a gun, which was found in a garbage can, kiddie porn allegations and real foreign intrigue charges implicating his famous crime family. The FBI has not been interested to date.

It's clear the FBI is not worth its salt.

I was even investigated by the bureau for any role I may have played in their Roger Stone probe, though I've never even met him.

Two agents came to my house in a surprise visit to question me for some time about what I knew. Why I should have known anything is beyond me.

What's even more outrageous about the second Steele dossier is that it did not end his career as an FBI informant – about Trump! It's unbelievable!

Steele stopped working for MI6 in 2009, but he continued working with Hillary's campaign – and against Trump – into at least 2017. But the FBI took his fantasies seriously, still.

In his interview with the FBI, Steele said that his company Orbis had "four discrete, 'hermetically-sealed' main agent networks." His primary "sub-source" for the dossier was no longer "active" at the time of the interview with FBI agents, but he claimed that another "main agent network is up and running and is now starting to get good information."

How long will this continue?

Probably a while. Too long.

What about the abuse of the FISA warrants – Carter Page included. I hope he wins his big suit against them.

But, last week, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence declassified an opinion from the court with oversight of the FISA system that revealed the FBI "has been seriously and systematically abusing its warrantless electronic surveillance authority." STILL!

Why is the FBI more interested in "America's Mayor" Rudy Giuliani's work with Donald Trump even more today – having raided his office and home and seizing cellphones and hard drives, all but Hunter Biden's, which didn't interest them?

Has there ever been a president of the United States who interested the FBI as much as Donald Trump? I can't think of one. Has anyone interested the FBI less that Joe Biden?

There's corruption very deep at the agency. It has no appeal any longer to the American people. It's thought of the same way that "the intelligence agencies" are – because it is one. They're like rogue cops for the Deep State. It's time for a major shakeup, but that won't come any time soon while Joe Biden is sitting in the White House and pretending to be president. FBI Director Christopher Wray's job is secure. But you can be assured his resume is prepared in case Donald Trump becomes president again. Trump ought to be recruiting a new director right now.

FBI Director Wray buys into Biden's lie that white supremacists are regarded as the "top threat" facing Americans. Because the FBI buys into the claim white supremacists perpetrated the "deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol." Because Antifa is not considered a "threat," nor is Black Lives Matter.

Make the FBI great again! Bring it honor, again. Is that possible? Make the FBI honest, again. Is that too much to ask? Make it respectable, again. Make it color blind, again!

