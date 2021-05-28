A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthMATTERS OF HEALTH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Serious injuries from Merck's Gardasil HPV vaccine significantly underreported

Study found alarming pattern of mislabeling 'serious' cases as 'non-serious'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 28, 2021 at 3:03pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CHILDREN'S HEALTH DEFENSE) – How accurately do the reviewers of VAERS reports distinguish “serious” from “non-serious” adverse events?

When it comes to Merck’s Gardasil HPV vaccine, the answer is “not very,” according to the authors of an article published in the peer-reviewed journal, Science, Public Health Policy, and The Law.

Based on an FDA/CDC post-licensure safety surveillance report for Gardasil, VAERS reviewers determined a 6.2% rate of serious adverse events. Because VAERS reports are publicly available, the authors randomly selected 2,000 reports from those referenced in the FDA/CDC study for independent review. They discovered an alarming pattern of mislabeling “serious” cases as “non-serious.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







QAnon Shaman's lawyer argues his shirtlessness on Jan. 6 is evidence of his 'mental vulnerabilities'
Now cannibal mice are swarming Australian farms and homes
U.S. moving only China region carrier to Afghanistan
More states offering return-to-work bonuses as businesses struggle to hire workers
Lumber woes helping drive housing frenzy, construction stalls
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×