Fauci knew 'surprise infectious disease outbreak' would plague Trump

We all know what Dr. Anthony Fauci did as far as donating money to the Wuhan lab for the purpose of developing "gain of function" tools to increase the lethality of viruses, a plan that was previously nixed by Barack Obama in 2014.

He knew it was a risky lab. The U.S. State Department warned in 2018 about the lack of safety protocols at Wuhan, noting that the deficiencies could trigger another SARS outbreak.

Fauci's NIH helped fund the research of China's notorious "Bat Lady," Wuhan's own virologist Shi Zhengli.

But you may not have heard this -- a shocking claim Fauci made over five years ago. But even the USA Today fact checkers found it to be true.

It came in a news story by Gerard Gallagher in Healio.com, a health publication, on Jan. 11, 2017.

The headline read: "Fauci: 'No doubt' Trump will face surprise infectious disease outbreak."

"Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said there is 'no doubt' Donald J. Trump will be confronted with a surprise infectious disease outbreak during his presidency."

It came just nine days before Trump was sworn into office Jan. 20, 2017.

The report continued: "During a forum on pandemic preparedness at Georgetown University, Fauci said the Trump administration will not only be challenged by ongoing global health threats such as influenza and HIV, but also a surprise disease outbreak."

Can anyone think why it would not be a surprise to Fauci? He helped develop it!

I'll tell you what else Fauci said in the story:

"The history of the last 32 years that I have been the director of the NIAID will tell the next administration that there is no doubt they will be faced with the challenges their predecessors were faced with."

The story continues: "While observers have speculated since his election about how Trump will respond to such challenges, Fauci and other health experts said Tuesday that preventing disease pandemics often starts overseas and that a proper response means collaboration between not only the U.S. and other countries, but also the public and private health sectors."

"Collaboration" – that's an unusual word for Fauci to use. He might be called a "collaborator" someday. But I digress.

Then Fauci added: "We will definitely get surprised in the next few years. Risks have never been higher."

He really put his foot in his mouth. He's so in love with his own voice and his position, he can say and do no wrong.

"Fauci said he is in favor of a public health emergency fund that would be used to combat outbreaks like those involving Ebola and Zika: 'It's tough to get it … but we need it. What we had to go through with Zika was very, very painful when the president asked for $1.9 billion in February and we didn't get [funding] until September."

But get this punchline.

"Near the end, Fauci speculated about the possibility that there will be a resurgence of Zika this summer. The virus has caused many travel-related cases in the U.S. and some locally acquired cases in Florida and Texas. Fauci said other concerns for the Trump administration include the potential for a new influenza pandemic and outbreaks of diseases that are not yet on anyone's radar." [Emphasis added.]

Fauci went on as he does every at such affairs. He can't keep his mouth shut or his wallet closed when it comes to pandemics.

"What about the things we are not even thinking about?" he asked. "No matter what, history has told us definitively that [outbreaks] will happen because [facing] infectious diseases is a perpetual challenge. It is not going to go away. The thing we're extraordinarily confident about is that we're going to see this in the next few years."

Again, so I don't get in trouble with Google and Facebook censors, I repeat that when this story was reported in just a few media outlets last year, it was found factual by USA Today fact checkers.

Here's what they concluded: "Our ruling: True."

"The claim that Dr. Anthony Fauci, in 2017, warned the Trump administration of the likelihood of an infectious disease outbreak is TRUE based on our research. Fauci did not warn about the coronavirus specifically, as some posts claim, but rather, that a more general 'surprise infectious disease outbreak' would take place."

Yes, he didn't admit he collaborated on the specific COVID-19 with the Chinese – he just said there was "no doubt" there would be a "surprise infectious disease outbreak" during Trump's years. And boy what a doozy it was – well-timed too.

Who was it that said "truth is stranger than fiction"?

As I write earlier this week, it's high time for Fauci to lose his high-paying government job and face the consequences.

