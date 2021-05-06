A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Simon & Schuster employees demand publisher drop books they disagree with

Petition calls for publishing giant to stop providing platform for conservatives

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 6, 2021 at 2:20pm
(WASHINGTON STANDARD) – Over 200 employees of Simon & Schuster have gone full fascist, signing a petition calling on the publishing giant to stop providing a platform for everyone except fellow leftist fascists. The haters of the freedom of speech made three demands:

1. Cancel the two-book deal with Mike Pence and do not sign any more book deals with former members of the Trump administration.

2. End Simon & Schuster’s distribution deal with Post Hill Press [which publishes conservative books].

3. Commit to ongoing reevaluations of all clients, authors, distribution deals, and all other financial commitments that promote white supremacist content and/or harm the aforementioned marginalized communities.

Read the full story ›

