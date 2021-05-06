Simon & Schuster employees demand publisher drop books they disagree with

(WASHINGTON STANDARD) – Over 200 employees of Simon & Schuster have gone full fascist, signing a petition calling on the publishing giant to stop providing a platform for everyone except fellow leftist fascists. The haters of the freedom of speech made three demands:

1. Cancel the two-book deal with Mike Pence and do not sign any more book deals with former members of the Trump administration.

2. End Simon & Schuster’s distribution deal with Post Hill Press [which publishes conservative books].

3. Commit to ongoing reevaluations of all clients, authors, distribution deals, and all other financial commitments that promote white supremacist content and/or harm the aforementioned marginalized communities.

Read the full story ›