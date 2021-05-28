A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
More states offering return-to-work bonuses as businesses struggle to hire workers

States offering cash bonuses to lure Americans back to the workforce

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 28, 2021 at 3:25pm
(FOX BUSINESS) – A growing number of states are offering a one-time cash bonus to Americans who return to the workforce – part of a broader initiative designed to help businesses that are struggling to hire new employees.

At least four Republican-led states – Arizona, Montana, New Hampshire and Oklahoma – will give workers up to $2,000 when they accept a new job. The initiative is in lieu of the federal unemployment program that provided out-of-work Americans with an extra $300 a week, on top of their regular state benefits.

"In Arizona, we’re going to use federal money to encourage people to work instead of paying people not to work," Gov. Doug Ducey said last week.

