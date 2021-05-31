Stop helping people based upon skin color

A friend forwarded me an article titled "No Race Has Ever Done More for Another Race than White Americans Have Done for Black Americans," written by Yasko Kohlmayer. My friend found it an eye-opening column and wanted to be certain that I had seen it.

To be sure, the article was spot on in its analysis – as far as it went. But, therein was the problem. It missed the mark by not going far enough. I responded to my friend:

… the truth of said observation is disputable when skin color is injected into the fact. Frederick Douglass famously said: "… do nothing with us. … If the Negro cannot stand on his own legs, let him fall." Tangential to Douglass' position, I say it is [specifically] the help that has caused the hatred and resentment, despite the best intentions of many of those who were honestly only interested in correcting an injustice – not capitalizing on the injustice by monetizing and weaponizing the illusion of help. I argue it was the abandonment of God's word by the church that led to the toxic alchemy brewed from best intentions and not so best intentions. James 2:1-26 KJV, which it is important to note is preceded by James 1:27 KJV. The church has been deceived, turning the admonition of James into a social gospel when in fact he spoke specifically to the body of Christ, i.e., the church. (See the Jerusalem Church immediately following the ascension of Christ in the opening chapters of Acts.) TRENDING: Dem officials cook up plan to obliterate memorial above grave of Confederate before digging him up It requires more time than I have at the moment to expound in detail. Suffice it to say, we help those in the body of Christ first, and we are careful to maintain good works as obedience to the words of James. But, Christendom has abandoned the teaching of scripture, the church giving itself over to a "social justice works penitence program" that was doomed to disastrous outcomes from the very beginning, because it was based upon "respect of persons." It cannot be stated often enough that if we claim the name of Christ, we must be obedient to same.

This brings me to one of the singular most destructive assignations Satan ever introduced, i.e., the idea of race. There is no such thing as race. It is a fallacious construct created by the social-Darwinists to validate the lie of evolution and used specifically to divide humanity. And nowhere has this demonic assignation been employed more successfully than in the United States.

When examined, as the word race is used, it references species not human beings. Language has been corrupted in the sewers of academia that masquerade as institutions of higher education; when in fact they are institutions of demonic indoctrination producing insurrectionists.

In his just published new e-book, my friend and colleague James Simpson notes: "There is a method to the madness. … At its heart, this evil agenda is Satanic. Leftists run the gamut from well-meaning liberals thinking the Democrat Party is 'compassionate,' to hardcore Stalinists using every malicious tactic they can dream up to seize power. The core of the agenda, however, can only be described as Satanic, and a case can be made that many Communists are not even atheists, but actually Satanists. … So where did this all come from? How did we get to this point? … It is actually nothing new. Every single radical agenda at work in the world today comes directly from the mind and work of Karl Marx." ("Who Was Karl Marx? The Men, the Motives and the Menace behind Today's Rampaging American Left" by James Simpson.)

Thus is validated as truth that which I have long argued. Frederick Douglass recognized this fact, as did Booker T. Washington, which is why the satanic minions of Marx eliminate them from all discussion – favoring instead to reference W.E.B. Du Bois who was an avowed Communist until the day he died.

I further argue, without fear of factual contradiction, that this Marxist Satanism has survived and metastasized to the depth and breadth it exists today because the very entity singularly positioned to war against this evil has become the harlot for same. And that is the so-called Christian church.

The so-called Christian church has openly embraced the Marxist doctrines as directives of Christ Himself. The depth of biblical illiteracy and biblical atheism, birthed by the exponential increase of false teachers and preachers, is unprecedented.

From homosexuals to rabid misanthropes of all things biblical, such are ordained and given status in churches today. If Bruce Jenner and/or Richard Levine, Biden assistant secretary of health, were to claim they now believed in God, I guarantee there would be churches prepared to offer them pastoral recognition. But I digress.

America has offered help to all people regardless of melanin content, which was and is the purpose for which our Founding Fathers created her – One Nation under God, with liberty and justice for all.

By bastardizing that well-intentioned construct vis-a-vis the prostitution of a heterodoxy of respect of persons, which is antithetical to the Word of God, the church has aided and abetted in the proliferation of today's Marxist zeitgeist.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!