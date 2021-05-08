A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyANYTHING BUT THAT!
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Supply chain disruption just got serious: Global flower shortage ahead of Mother's Day

National strikes, trucker shortages impacting market

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 8, 2021 at 2:16pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – Senior Biden economic officials are being peppered by complaints of supply chain disruptions, soaring inflation, and shortages. They seemingly have no solution in the short run as the ripple effects of COVID-19 continue wreaking havoc on global supply chains. The latest shortage is one that could break your mum's heart this upcoming Mother's Day as there appears to be a short supply of flowers.

CBS News spoke with florists who warn national strikes in Colombia and trucker shortages across the U.S. have resulted in delayed or canceled shipments of hyacinths and other flowers from South America, Holland, Ireland, and Israel.

Seth Goldman, CEO of UrbanStems, a national flower delivery company, said the flower shortage began in the early days of the pandemic. Some floriculture farms reduced capacity during the pandemic while economies were locked down. Others went out of business.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Team Biden flogs Russia 'interference,' despite intel agencies' facts
2 border state govs say Biden, Harris haven't reached out
Ayatollah Khamenei calls Israel 'not a country, but a terrorist base'
At least 30 killed in bombing outside girls school in Kabul
New reports show China was preparing coronaviruses for WW3
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×