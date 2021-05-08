Supply chain disruption just got serious: Global flower shortage ahead of Mother's Day

(ZEROHEDGE) – Senior Biden economic officials are being peppered by complaints of supply chain disruptions, soaring inflation, and shortages. They seemingly have no solution in the short run as the ripple effects of COVID-19 continue wreaking havoc on global supply chains. The latest shortage is one that could break your mum's heart this upcoming Mother's Day as there appears to be a short supply of flowers.

CBS News spoke with florists who warn national strikes in Colombia and trucker shortages across the U.S. have resulted in delayed or canceled shipments of hyacinths and other flowers from South America, Holland, Ireland, and Israel.

Seth Goldman, CEO of UrbanStems, a national flower delivery company, said the flower shortage began in the early days of the pandemic. Some floriculture farms reduced capacity during the pandemic while economies were locked down. Others went out of business.

