Teacher on leave after suggesting George Floyd would still be alive if he had complied with police

Student tutor claimed she was 'uncomfortable' with conversation

Published May 7, 2021 at 3:30pm
(THE BLAZE) – A high school teacher in Fairbanks, Alaska, has reportedly been placed on administrative leave after suggesting to students that George Floyd would still be alive today had he complied with Minneapolis police.

In a video posted to YouTube last week, a teacher identified as "Ms. Gardner" is seen and heard conducting a virtual discussion with students about several high-profile shootings that have occurred in America of late, including police-involved incidents with black Americans. When the topic of conversation shifted to Floyd, the teacher remarked that former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin "abused his authority" and "was complicit in George Floyd's death."

"But," she added, "if George Floyd had, at the beginning when they got him out of the car and went to put him in the police car, if he had just sidled into the car and slid it in there, and let them put his legs in, he would be alive today, and you know that's true."

Teacher on leave after suggesting George Floyd would still be alive if he had complied with police
