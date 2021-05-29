Teacher suspended after wearing Trump mask on anniversary of George Floyd's death

(POST MILLENNIAL) – A public school teacher in Minneapolis has been placed on leave after wearing a red face mask with "Trump" written on it Tuesday.

The incident allegedly took place at Keewaydin Elementary School within Minneapolis. According to local outlet CBS Minnesota, the pro-Trump mask was worn on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death. Floyd died in Minneapolis Police custody on May 25 last year. Ex-officer Derek Chauvin is awaiting sentencing after being convicted last month of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The school district released the following statement: "Recently, allegations have been raised about an MPS teacher wearing a Trump mask on the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. We take these allegations and their impact on students very seriously."

