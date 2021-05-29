A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Teacher suspended after wearing Trump mask on anniversary of George Floyd's death

'We take these allegations and their impact on students very seriously'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2021 at 1:38pm
(POST MILLENNIAL) – A public school teacher in Minneapolis has been placed on leave after wearing a red face mask with "Trump" written on it Tuesday.

The incident allegedly took place at Keewaydin Elementary School within Minneapolis. According to local outlet CBS Minnesota, the pro-Trump mask was worn on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death. Floyd died in Minneapolis Police custody on May 25 last year. Ex-officer Derek Chauvin is awaiting sentencing after being convicted last month of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The school district released the following statement: "Recently, allegations have been raised about an MPS teacher wearing a Trump mask on the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. We take these allegations and their impact on students very seriously."

WND News Services
