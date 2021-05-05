Roger Daltrey of the British rock band The Who came to fame singing about "My Generation," but he says today's politically "woke generation" is creating a "miserable world" that terrifies him.

Appearing on Zane Lowe's Apple Music 1 podcast, the singer of "I Can See for Miles," "You Better You Bet" and "Won't Get Fooled Again" said what's being proffered today will choke the creative freedom that permeated the 1960s.

"I don't know, we might get somewhere because it's becoming so absurd now with A.I. (artificial intelligence), all the tricks it can do, and the woke generation," said Daltrey.

"It's terrifying, the miserable world they're going to create for themselves. I mean, anyone who's lived a life and you see what they're doing, you just know that it's a route to nowhere."

"Especially when you've lived through the periods of a life that we've had the privilege to. I mean, we've had the golden era. There's no doubt about that."

"But we came out of a war, we came out of a leveled society, completely flattened bomb sites and everything. And we've been through socialist governments. We've seen the communist system fail in the Soviet Union. I've been in those communist countries while they were communist."

"I've seen how 'wonderful' -- really? -- it was," he said sarcastically.

Daltrey also blasted social media, explaining, "It's just getting harder to disseminate the truth. It's almost like, now we should turn the whole [expletive] lot off. Go back to newsprint, go back to word of mouth and start to read books again, and then we might get somewhere." WATCH:

Journalist Paul Joseph Watson of Summit News said of the singer's remarks: "While Daltrey's comments may not be mind-blowing, any celebrity speaking out against the mob that has cannibalized culture is something to be applauded. Once again, this only tends to happen with older celebrities who have already passed their peak of fame and entered icon status. They are beyond cancellation.

"For any up and coming celebrity, or even one who is at the top of their game, to question 'generation woke' is career suicide.

"Which makes it all the more ludicrous to continue to see identitarians, notably the LGBT movement, continue to claim they are 'fighting oppression' when their mantras are echoed by every cultural institution, media outlet and corporate entity in the West, while anyone who utters a whimper of dissent is swiftly cancelled."

