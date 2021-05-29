A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Tim Tebow 'has improved' since making tight end debut with Jaguars

Demonstrates move is far from publicity stunt or personal favor

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2021 at 12:33pm
(FAITHWIRE) – Tim Tebow caught touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew on Thursday, showing signs that reviving his NFL career as a tight end is far from a publicity stunt or personal favor.

Tebow essentially looked the part on a sunbaked afternoon that capped his first week of organized team activities with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With team owner Shad Khan in attendance along with a media throng eager to see how the 33-year-old Tebow was adjusting to his new position, the 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback didn’t drop a pass and even made a couple of plays that surely got more attention than they deserved.

Read the full story ›

