Top university pledges to buy less stuff from companies owned by straight white guys

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Princeton University has adopted a new policy whereby it will do less business with companies owned by straight white men.

According to the “Supplier Diversity Action Plan,” more university interaction with businesses run by minorities, women, veterans and members of the LGBTQ+ community is “mutually beneficial,” “fosters competition” and “generates considerable value.”

Princeton defines “diverse-owned businesses” as those that are at least 51% owned by the demographics noted. A university press release notes these businesses run the gamut from construction to computing.

