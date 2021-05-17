A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Top university pledges to buy less stuff from companies owned by straight white guys

'Working with businesses who are similarly committed to diversity and inclusion'

Published May 16, 2021
Published May 16, 2021 at 10:02pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Princeton University has adopted a new policy whereby it will do less business with companies owned by straight white men.

According to the “Supplier Diversity Action Plan,” more university interaction with businesses run by minorities, women, veterans and members of the LGBTQ+ community is “mutually beneficial,” “fosters competition” and “generates considerable value.”

Princeton defines “diverse-owned businesses” as those that are at least 51% owned by the demographics noted. A university press release notes these businesses run the gamut from construction to computing.

