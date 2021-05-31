How Trump can save the nation ... before 2024

Days ago, I was honored to spend time with former President Donald Trump for an exclusive one-on-one interview on my nationally syndicated radio show, "Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered" on USA Radio Network.

Before I get to the most important game-changer to come out of that interview, I'd like to get one thing out of the way. Just having this interview proves how wrong Democrats, liberals and assorted Marxist fools are about America. Most Democrats today are America-haters and national anthem kneelers. They find only fault with America. They see our history as negative. They see our country as "racist." They see an America that holds people down. Their glass is always half-empty.

My glass is always half-full. I love America. I see American exceptionalism. I see a country that lifts everyone up (at least everyone who wants it). I see a country filled with opportunity and mobility. I see the greatest country in world history, ever blessed by God.

And I just proved my view of this country is the right one. I'm a blue-collar SOB (son of a butcher) from a dead-end street on the Bronx borderline. My dad the butcher wore a white apron with blood stains at work. I'm Jewish – which makes me part of a tiny minority group that has faced tremendous hate and discrimination. Yet here I was, interviewing the former president of the United States, one on one. Only in America.

I am living proof of how great America is. Who would be stupid enough to want to change THAT? Only Democrats. They are the dumbest and most ignorant, clueless and dangerous people on planet earth. We should all run far away from Democrats – before they turn America into a socialist craphole.

Now, to my interview. We covered a ton of important topics – including the rigged and stolen election, COVID-19, China and the witch hunt against Trump.

But all of that pales in comparison to the most important idea that came out of our talk. A solution. A way to save America. A way to take back America.

A game-changer.

Trump appeared to be fascinated by my idea. He'd clearly never heard it before. But Trump wasn't the only one who liked the idea. I received thousands of emails and texts overnight. And virtually every one of them said this idea was brilliant and could change the course of history. This idea gets conservatives excited and motivated again. So, I know I've struck a chord.

Are you ready to hear it? Are you ready to change history?

I want Trump to run for a House seat in 2022. Pick a winnable Republican district in Florida – where the president is beloved. I promise 74 million-plus Trump voters will get excited. They will volunteer, donate, spread the word and, yes, many will move to your district in Florida to help elect you, Mr. President.

This isn't about one House seat. With Trump campaigning and leading the battle, Republicans will sweep to victory in 2022 with the biggest GOP voter turnout in history. We will win a GOP House landslide by 40 to 60 seats – just like in 2010 and 2014.

Now, to the important part of my plan. The GOP Congress then elects Trump as speaker of the House – the second-most powerful job in America. From that platform, Trump rules Washington, D.C., for the next two years. He is President Joe Biden's worst nightmare.

Speaker of the House Trump can open a dozen criminal investigations against Biden. He can lead the impeachment of Biden (how ironic would that be?). He can block every single Biden bill. He will stop the Biden agenda dead in its tracks.

And don't forget, Speaker of the House Trump can sit behind Biden for each State of the Union address. I can't wait to watch that.

I told Trump he will become an American folk hero. His legend will grow even bigger. His brand and actions will dominate Washington politics leading into 2024. From that platform, folk hero Trump wins the presidency again in 2024 – after first saving America from the Biden disaster.

Trump was clearly fascinated by the idea. He should be. It's a game-changer for Trump, for the GOP and for America.

The seed has been planted. I hope and pray I just changed the course of history. God bless Trump, and God bless America.

