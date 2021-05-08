Trump-phobia surges! Twitter suspends OTHERS quoting former president

The phobia that the social media giants have developed regarding former President Trump first evidenced itself when he was suspended from virtually all their platforms.

Then his daughter-in-law was blackballed when she interviewed him.

Now a new report from Becker News explains that Twitter is suspending OTHERS simply because they share Trump's statements.

"Twitter is making it perfectly clear it does not want Donald Trump’s political statements on its platform in any way, shape or form," the report said, citing NBC's documentation that, "Twitter suspended an account on Thursday that appeared to be circumventing its ban on former President Donald Trump by posting messages he shared on his own website."

Trump, this week, unveiled his own new social media site, called his desk, where users can post his statements on various social media platforms.

Becker reported, "It seemed like only a matter of time that social media companies like Twitter would find an excuse to suspend some users who share those statements, as well."

And it happened.

A Twitter account "@DJTDesk," appeared on Twitter, and explained it was providing "Posts copied from Save America on behalf of the 45th POTUS."

"Within hours, the account was suspended."

NBC said it was told by Twitter that the company will "take enforcement action" on any account that appears to promote content "affiliated with a suspended account."

Also this week, as a Facebook advisory approved that corporation's suspension of Trump's comments, the former president responded.

"Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before. The People of our Country will not stand for it! These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process," Trump said.

The social media's agenda of censorship conservative voices – Trump's is part of that target group – has several states writing laws that would ban such partisan censorship.

The decision by social media's monopolists to ban Trump came shortly before the end of his term, when a number of people broke into the U.S. Capitol and vandalized some areas. The actions came during and after a Trump rally in Washington, where he urged his followers to protest "peacefully."

Lara Trump, a Fox News contributor, recently interviewed Donald Trump, and immediately was censored from Facebook, which threatened "additional limitations" for those who repost his comments.

