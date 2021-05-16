Twitter censored Republican at request of Massachusettes Secretary of State

(DJHJ MEDIA) – Think of all the adjectives you can think of to describe a court case taking place in Massachusetts. There is a huge, bombshell, massive, gargantuan, enormous, colossal, and gigantic. None of those words are big enough to describe what this lawsuit filed by Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, the inventor of email could do to social media. I feel like I need to smoke a cigarette after the trial.

We are talking about a lawsuit that could put an end to censoring conservatives. No more article 230. Let me explain. Dr. Ayyadurai ran for the US Senate in Massachusetts as a Republican. he made accusations of voter fraud on Twitter and Twitter deleted all of those tweets.

This is something they get away with on a regular basis, but this time it’s different. Dr. Ayyadurai later discovered that his tweets were deleted at the request of employees in the Secretary of State’s office. This was done to affect the outcome of an election.

