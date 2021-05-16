A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
PoliticsLET THE VENGEANCE BEGIN
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Twitter censored Republican at request of Massachusettes Secretary of State

Lawsuit could put an end to censoring conservatives

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 15, 2021 at 10:25pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(DJHJ MEDIA) – Think of all the adjectives you can think of to describe a court case taking place in Massachusetts. There is a huge, bombshell, massive, gargantuan, enormous, colossal, and gigantic. None of those words are big enough to describe what this lawsuit filed by Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, the inventor of email could do to social media. I feel like I need to smoke a cigarette after the trial.

We are talking about a lawsuit that could put an end to censoring conservatives. No more article 230. Let me explain. Dr. Ayyadurai ran for the US Senate in Massachusetts as a Republican. he made accusations of voter fraud on Twitter and Twitter deleted all of those tweets.

This is something they get away with on a regular basis, but this time it’s different. Dr. Ayyadurai later discovered that his tweets were deleted at the request of employees in the Secretary of State’s office. This was done to affect the outcome of an election.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Twitter censored Republican at request of Massachusettes Secretary of State
USA Today editorial: GOP bigger threat than 9/11 hijackers
Social investing is just 'politics continued by other means'
COVID catastrophe sparks new focus on microbes and their evolution
Nancy Pelosi will force vaccinated members to wear masks on House floor despite CDC guidelines
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×