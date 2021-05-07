U.S.-funded lab helped Chinese army's bioterrorism program

(CONSERVATIVE PLAYBOOK) – Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson investigates the origin of SARS-CoV-2 and reviews the U.S.-China ties with regard to gain-of-function research on coronaviruses.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is a prominent figure in this scheme, having funded several research projects where the money was being funneled into the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) via the EcoHealth Alliance, which subcontracted grant work to the WIV.

In October 2020, Dr. Peter Breggin published the report,1 “Dr. Fauci’s COVID-19 Treachery,” detailing Fauci’s “chilling ties” to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its military.

