A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health WorldPAN-DEMONIUM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

U.S.-funded lab helped Chinese army's bioterrorism program

Dr. Anthony Fauci a prominent figure in the scheme

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 7, 2021 at 3:07pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CONSERVATIVE PLAYBOOK) – Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson investigates the origin of SARS-CoV-2 and reviews the U.S.-China ties with regard to gain-of-function research on coronaviruses.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is a prominent figure in this scheme, having funded several research projects where the money was being funneled into the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) via the EcoHealth Alliance, which subcontracted grant work to the WIV.

In October 2020, Dr. Peter Breggin published the report,1 “Dr. Fauci’s COVID-19 Treachery,” detailing Fauci’s “chilling ties” to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its military.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden plan would limit longstanding tax break used by farmers
Missouri House votes in favor of creating 'Rush Limbaugh Day'
Teacher on leave after suggesting George Floyd would still be alive if he had complied with police
U.S.-funded lab helped Chinese army's bioterrorism program
Washington State governor orders churches, sporting events to implement 'vaccinated sections'
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×