U.S. moving only China region carrier to Afghanistan

(AMERICAN MILITARY NEWS) – Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK), chairman and ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, expressed concerns regarding the redeployment of the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to help with the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, saying it demonstrates the United States military is being asked “to do too much with too little,” and sends a terrible message to China.

“Force protection must always remain our highest priority, and I have complete confidence in the crew of the USS Ronald Reagan. However, the reported redeployment of the Reagan from Indo-Pacific Command to Central Command underscores that we are asking the military to do too much with too little,” Inhofe wrote in a statement provided to American Military News. “There are no other carriers available, and the Ford remains far behind schedule. The Secretary of Defense should not have to choose between providing force protection and keeping an aircraft carrier in the priority theater.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, the USS Ronald Reagan is the only aircraft carrier currently in the Asia-Pacific region, but officials said the ship will leave its post in Yokosuka, Japan, and travel to Afghanistan in early summer, where it will operate for at least four months.

