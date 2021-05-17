A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
UFC fighter thanks Jesus, dedicates win 'to all people hurt by Marxist ideologies'

Beneil Dariush was raised in Iran until his family migrated to America

Published May 16, 2021 at 9:05pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- UFC fighter Beneil Dariush dedicated a recent victory to those hurt by Marxists and thanked Jesus for his win.

"First things first, I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ, that's No. 1," Dariush said to UFC commentator Joe Rogan on Saturday. "No. 2, I want to dedicate this fight to all the people who've been hurt by Marxist ideologies."

Dariush, who was raised in Iran until his family migrated to America, went on to say that “there are millions” of people affected by Marxist ideologies and that he loves them and understands their pain.

Read the full story ›

