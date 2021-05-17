UFC fighter thanks Jesus, dedicates win 'to all people hurt by Marxist ideologies'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- UFC fighter Beneil Dariush dedicated a recent victory to those hurt by Marxists and thanked Jesus for his win.

"First things first, I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ, that's No. 1," Dariush said to UFC commentator Joe Rogan on Saturday. "No. 2, I want to dedicate this fight to all the people who've been hurt by Marxist ideologies."

Dariush, who was raised in Iran until his family migrated to America, went on to say that “there are millions” of people affected by Marxist ideologies and that he loves them and understands their pain.

