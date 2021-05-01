A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
University student suggests falsely reporting incidents to 'annoy' campus police

'Make their lives hell'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 1, 2021 at 1:57pm
(LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY) – Let’s make this little snowflake famous. Lauren Meyers, who sits on the University of Minnesota’s Student Association Executive Board, seems to think it’s a great idea to annoy the university’s police department by falsely reporting incidents to the agency. Apparently the university isn’t teaching their students how to act like grown-ups.

According to Alpha News, during a recent meeting, Myers suggested that university students “annoy the s**t” out of university police during a recent meeting.

When asked what she meant by that, she replied: “Make their lives hell. Annoy the s**t out of them. Like, use up their resources, make their officers show up to something,” she said in no doubt her best “valley girl” voice.

Read the full story ›

