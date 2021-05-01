University student suggests falsely reporting incidents to 'annoy' campus police

(LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY) – Let’s make this little snowflake famous. Lauren Meyers, who sits on the University of Minnesota’s Student Association Executive Board, seems to think it’s a great idea to annoy the university’s police department by falsely reporting incidents to the agency. Apparently the university isn’t teaching their students how to act like grown-ups.

According to Alpha News, during a recent meeting, Myers suggested that university students “annoy the s**t” out of university police during a recent meeting.

When asked what she meant by that, she replied: “Make their lives hell. Annoy the s**t out of them. Like, use up their resources, make their officers show up to something,” she said in no doubt her best “valley girl” voice.

