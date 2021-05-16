Vaccine passports blasted as 'stealth move to tyranny'

The chief of a Minnesota-based health freedom organization is warning about those coming COVID vaccine passports.

They're already commonly being promoted as a fast way for people to gain access to public facilities, airlines and more – with the "passport" confirmation they've taken one of the emergency-use COVID vaccines.

Some states, however, have preemptively acted, creating bans on the public display of private health information.

Now Twila Brase, chief of the Citizens' Council for Health Freedom, is speaking out.

Her organization works for health freedom for all, and addresses issues involving health care choice, individualized patient care and medical and genetic privacy rights.

"Vaccination passports are the antithesis of a free society," she explained online recently. "They violate everything that is America. But that's not stopping the Biden administration from working to make them a reality. Biden officials claim otherwise, but it’s not true. They want them. They believe in them. And they are setting the standards for them. They just don't want you to see their fingerprints all over them."

She cited the comments from Andy Slavitt, who formerly worked for Barack Obama and then was appointed adviser to Joe Biden.

"This is going to hit all – all parts of society. And so, naturally, the government is involved. But unlike other parts of the world, the government here is not viewing its role as the place to create a passport, nor a place to hold the data of – -of citizens. We view this as something that the private sector is doing and will do," he said. "What's important to us, and we're leading an interagency process right now to go through these details, are that some important criteria be met with these credentials. . . . It is important for – for us, and it will be – we will be very clear about how that will happen, that the guidelines that I just talked about are port of that process…"

Slavitt continued, "[I]t would discourage people to feel like that was the role we are playing. So we think we can have the best of all worlds. We think we can essentially put forward guidelines and guidance. And given the federal government’s source and role in society, for everything from the TSA to the VA, to Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC, I could go on and on, you know, we have a major impact in what will get done. So, we are putting forward our principles very clearly. We will be even more clear in the time ahead, and we believe based on everything we know, that that will influence the outcomes in the way we described."

Brase explained, "In essence, the U.S. government will play the part of the invisible puppeteer. Guidance is what government does when they want to fast-track something and avoid public comment requirements. And businesses looking to make a buck from this freedom-denying mechanism, know they’ll be in the clear as long as they follow the 'guidance.'"

She continued, explaining the government's goal actually is "vaccinations for all."

"This is coercion at its finest. Without a passport, American citizens will not be allowed to exercise their constitutional rights. They won’t be able to engage freely in public life. This is a violation of all things American," she said.

