Virginia woman transforms home into McDonald's shrine

(NEW YORK POST) – She’s lovin’ it – maybe a little too much. A lifelong McDonald’s fan has turned her home into a shrine to the fast-food chain, complete with its iconic golden arches and Happy Meal toys.

Taylor Gecking, 31, who lives with her husband Adam, 40, in Richmond, Virginia, has collected more than 100 memorabilia items over the years – and even had the walls of the couple’s home painted red and yellow, Metro UK reported.

The abode includes a Ronald McDonald stained-glass window – Gecking’s favorite item and which first sparked her interest in "anything McDonald’s themed" a couple years ago, she told the outlet.

Read the full story ›