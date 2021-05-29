A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
THEY WALK AMONG US
Virginia woman transforms home into McDonald's shrine

Even painted walls restaurant colors of red, yellow

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2021 at 12:39pm
(NEW YORK POST) – She’s lovin’ it – maybe a little too much. A lifelong McDonald’s fan has turned her home into a shrine to the fast-food chain, complete with its iconic golden arches and Happy Meal toys.

Taylor Gecking, 31, who lives with her husband Adam, 40, in Richmond, Virginia, has collected more than 100 memorabilia items over the years – and even had the walls of the couple’s home painted red and yellow, Metro UK reported.

The abode includes a Ronald McDonald stained-glass window – Gecking’s favorite item and which first sparked her interest in "anything McDonald’s themed" a couple years ago, she told the outlet.

Read the full story ›

