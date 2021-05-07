Washington State governor orders churches, sporting events to implement 'vaccinated sections'

(THE FEDERALIST) – Washington Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Road to Recovery” plan includes mandating houses of worship and sports events require vaccine passport sections to raise capacity limits. The plan, unveiled Monday, allows religious groups and sports stadiums to increase their attendance capacity if they feature “vaccinated sections” where attendees show proof of vaccination.

While other states run by Republican governors ban vaccine passports including next-door Idaho and nearby Montana, where such mandates are prohibited even among private businesses just as in Florida and Indiana, statist Democrat politicians are embracing them elsewhere. New York became the first to launch a vaccine passport program, with plans underway to develop others in Hawaii, and California.

In Washington, phase two of Inslee’s plan only lifts capacity on religious gatherings to 50 percent even with the adoption of “vaccinated sections.”

