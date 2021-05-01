A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthLIFE WITH BIG BROTHER
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Washington State governor says more places, events may require proof of vaccination

Could include some cruises, sporting events, performing arts, school graduations

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 1, 2021 at 3:02pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(MY NORTHWEST) – Governor Jay Inslee says you could expect to see more places asking for your vaccination card for entry.

The governor said Thursday that the state will provide guidance to places and businesses in Washington that could have vaccination requirements by mid-May, which could include some cruises, sporting events, performing arts and school graduations.

“We are now going to have new guidelines for cruise ships on the Columbia River and out of the Port of Seattle. These new guidelines will allow cruises to take place where everybody’s vaccinated on the ship,” Inslee said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Washington State governor says more places, events may require proof of vaccination
Cell lines used for COVID vaccines came from abortions, not miscarriages
Majority of U.S. companies will require workers to provide proof of vaccination
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ties freedom to coronavirus vaccines
Here's why Biden is most radical pro-abortion president ever
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×