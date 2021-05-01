Washington State governor says more places, events may require proof of vaccination

(MY NORTHWEST) – Governor Jay Inslee says you could expect to see more places asking for your vaccination card for entry.

The governor said Thursday that the state will provide guidance to places and businesses in Washington that could have vaccination requirements by mid-May, which could include some cruises, sporting events, performing arts and school graduations.

“We are now going to have new guidelines for cruise ships on the Columbia River and out of the Port of Seattle. These new guidelines will allow cruises to take place where everybody’s vaccinated on the ship,” Inslee said.

