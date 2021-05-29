A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Watch BLM co-founder explicitly call for 'the end' of Israel

Demands people 'courageously' end the 'imperialist project'

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published May 29, 2021 at 7:14pm
Patrisse Cullors, the co-founder of the radical leftist organization Black Lives Matter, is on video calling for the end to Israel.

The National Pulse uncovered the video clip that dates back to 2015.

She's appearing on a panel called "Globalizing Ferguson: Racialized Policing and International Resistance," which was organized by Harvard's Human Rights Program.

She said, "Palestine is our generation's South Africa, and if we don't step up boldly and courageously to end the imperialist project that's called Israel, we're doomed."

Cullors, who came under scrutiny recently when it was revealed she's been spending millions of dollars buying up at least four mansions, just recently announced she was quitting the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation organization.

She recently had returned from a trip to the Middle East, the report said, and added, "Nothing would have prepared me for the ways in which we witness people’s terror. People live in terror on a daily basis, and nothing would have prepared me for how much clarity I would have on why we have to be a part of Palestinian solidarity."

The organization has not provided an explanation for Cullors' abrupt quitting.

Is Patrisse Cullors anti-Semitic?

