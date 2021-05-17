A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Faith WorldSUDDEN DEATH
WATCH: Horrifying moment bleacher holding dozens collapses at synagogue

Comes weeks after 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews were killed in a stampede

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 16, 2021 at 9:39pm
(AP) -- JERUSALEM — Israeli medics said at least two people were killed and more than 150 injured after a bleacher collapsed at an uncompleted West Bank synagogue on Sunday, the eve of a major Jewish holiday.

The bleacher was packed with ultra-Orthodox worshippers and collapsed during prayers at the beginning of Shavuot. A spokesman for Magen David Adom told Channel 13 that paramedics had treated over 157 people for injuries and pronounced two dead, a man in his 50s and a 12-year-old boy.

Rescue workers were on the scene, treating the injured and taking people to the hospital. The collapse comes weeks after 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews were killed in a stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel.

