'Woke' celebrities call for diversity, get Golden Globes canceled

Hollywood, which routinely scolds the country for its perceived systemic racism, will most certainly be one awards show short next year after industry titans looked around them and apparently saw nothing but a bunch of racists.

NBC has canceled its scheduled broadcast of next year’s Golden Globe Awards amid a row over a lack of diversity inside the group that crowns the winners, while Hollywood stars and studios are also now attacking the annual exercise in “woke” back-patting.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the annual awards show, has come under scrutiny recently over the lack of racial diversity within its ranks. The 87-member organization of foreign “journalists” had vowed to bring aboard more minorities, Deadline reported in February.

But that hasn't happened soon enough for elitist Hollywood, which had embraced the association to no end until this year -- when "woke" cancel culture became unstoppable. The scheduled broadcast for next February crumbled Monday when the brass in TV and film canceled itself in a charge led by the show’s current distributor.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right,” an NBC spokesperson said in a statement Monday. “As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

NBC had never expressed any issue with the racial makeup of the HFPA prior to this year. Few stars had also spoken out about the now-problematic whiteness of the association. This shouldn’t come as any surprise, seeing as many of these people were telling us Harvey Weinstein was a wonderful man just a few years ago.

Actress Meryl Streep went as far as to describe the now-convicted rapist as “God” not so long ago.

Life comes at you fast, even in oh-so-enlightened Tinseltown. Now, the annual exercise in virtue signaling is seemingly rudderless as its governing body has no allies in the industry.

Actor Tom Cruise said publicly he would return his three Golden Globes to the HFPA, Deadline reported. Meanwhile, actress Scarlett Johansson accused the HFPA of engaging in sexism.

“As an actor promoting a film, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences as well as awards shows. In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conferences," she said, according to People magazine.

Netflix has also joined Amazon and WarnerMedia in disavowing the awards show over its mostly white members.

Faced with what might have seemed a universal condemnation from those it has for decades crowned as the best of the best in film and TV, the HFPA issued a statement vowing to right the ship.

“Regardless of the next air date of the Golden Globes, implementing transformational changes as quickly — and as thoughtfully — as possible remains the top priority,” the organization said in a statement reported by The Wrap. “We invite our partners in the industry to the table to work with us on the systemic reform that is long overdue, both in our organization as well as within the industry at large.”

Translation: The HFPA will fall in line after becoming a victim of the leftist cancel culture it enabled.

What does this all mean for the rest of us? Likely, no Golden Globes show for at least next year. That's a win for all who tired of watching the biggest hypocrites in the country parade around annually to chastise the rest of us over how we live and vote.

If this year’s ratings are any indication of what NBC could have expected for next year, few people outside of entertainment would likely have missed the show, anyway. The show attracted 18.4 million sets of eyeballs in 2020, only to see a mere 6.9 million viewers tune in this past February.

We simply need Hollywood’s elite to continue their charge to demand social justice. They might end up canceling the Oscars and the Emmys, which would make the country a more tranquil place at the end of those long, hard winters.

The more the industry eats its own, the better.

Hollywood rarely puts out products that are palatable these days, and when a film or TV program is worth a watch or a binge, it’s rarely recognized by the insufferable awards shows — the Golden Globes among them.

While Hollywood resorts to cannibalism, we should all sit back and laugh, knowing that most of us live in a society that actually seeks equality without all the virtue signaling, while the entertainment industry cesspool has been judging us from an ivory tower.

Hollywood demanded diversity, and in return, it was handed the loss of one of its biggest stages.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.