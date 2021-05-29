A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Woke teacher warns colleagues they'll be 'fired' if they don't 'come to the light,' become 'anti-racist'

White woman decked herself in African-inspired garb for Zoom rant

Published May 29, 2021
Published May 29, 2021 at 1:28pm
(THE BLAZE) – An Oregon eighth-grade teacher was recorded on a Zoom video session warning fellow teachers they will be "fired" if they don't "come to the light" and become "anti-racist."

Katherine Watkins — a humanities teacher at Cedar Park Middle School in the Beaverton School District — was decked out in what appeared to be African-inspired garb as she introduced herself with the pronouns "she, her, we, and us."

Then later in the session she declared, "I'm gonna say somethin' that's not nice and not sweet, but it's true" — and then read her colleagues the riot act.

