BOCA RATON, Florida – A South Florida woman was so shocked recently by "woke" and "cancel culture" books being sold in the baby section of Barnes & Noble, she recorded the titles and posted them on Facebook.

"OH MY LORD. Parents please wake up and see what is happening!" says Renee Times, a Republican precinct committeewoman in Palm Beach County.

"I took a trip to #barnesandnoble to buy a children's gift check out some of these titles and how our children are being indoctrinated into this #woke Cancel Culture we are witnessing right before our eyes."

"You gotta be kidding me. I'm at Barnes & Noble. Look at these books!" Times says in the video as she peruses titles, even flipping some to see what's on the back. WATCH THE VIDEO:

"Are you kidding me?" she declares upon seeing a copy of "My First Book of Feminism" by Julie Merberg. "Oh my God, let me buy this for MY daughter. I wonder what it says in here. Wow."

Other titles Times comes across include:

"I Look Up to Ruth Bader Ginsburg" by Anna Membrino and Fatti Burke

"Antiracist Baby" by Ibram X. Kendi

"Baby Feminists" by Libby Babbott-Klein

"No! My First Book of Protest" by Julie Merberg

"Woke Baby" by Mahogany L. Browne

"Michelle Obama: First Lady and Superhero" by Sarah Howden

She also included a hashtag of #SaveOurChildren.

The back cover of "Woke Baby" proclaims:

"WOKE BABIES are up early.

"WOKE BABIES raise their fists in the air.

"WOKE BABIES cry our for justice.

"WOKE BABIES grow up to change the world."

One reaction from Facebook user Cheryl Thompson stated: "What the hell? Let those kids be kids!"

