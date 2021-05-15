A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
|
HealthPAN-DEMONIUM
Wuhan lab deleted Fauci's NIH, Gain of Function mentions in early 2021

Revelation comes despite Fauci insisting no relationship existed between institutions

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 15, 2021 at 4:40pm
(NATIONAL PULSE) – The Wuhan Institute of Virology scrubbed the U.S. National Institutes of Health as one of its research partners from its website in early 2021. The revelation comes despite Dr. Anthony Fauci insisting no relationship existed between the institutions.

Archived versions of the Wuhan lab’s site also reveal a research update – “Will SARS Come Back?” – appearing to describe gain-of-function research being conducted at the institute by entities funded by Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

On March 21st, 2021, the lab’s website listed six U.S.-based research partners: University of Alabama, University of North Texas, EcoHealth Alliance, Harvard University, The National Institutes of Health (NIH), the United States, and the National Wildlife Federation.

