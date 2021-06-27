27 blacks dead at Waco – and Joe defended the killers

"Some injustices are so heinous, so horrific, so grievous they can't be buried no matter how hard people try," said President Joe Biden in Tulsa on Tuesday.

Biden knows something about burying injustice. On April 19, 1993, he was serving on the Senate Judiciary Committee when a Democrat-controlled, FBI-led tank assault on the Mount Carmel religious community outside of Waco, Texas, left 74 people dead, more than half of them racial minorities.

As chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Biden had the responsibility to redress the injustice that took place at Waco. He passed on that responsibility.

Of the 74 killed that day, six were Hispanic. Six were of Asian descent. And 27 were black. The victims ranged in age from 6 to 61. And no, this is not something I read on the internet. I found a verifiable list of the dead, broken out by age and ethnicity, and counted them.

At Tulsa on Tuesday, Biden repeated his blood libel that "terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today." Biden's goal at Tulsa, indeed the goal from the day he announced his candidacy, has been to frighten blacks into remaining within the Democratic fold.

To maintain that control after Waco, federal authorities had to conceal from the public the videotapes the FBI had allowed the Davidians to record from within the compound. They knew the racial count of those killed.

The media cooperated in suppressing the video evidence, and the American people were spared that knowledge. To this day I doubt if even Al Sharpton knows how many blacks were killed at Waco. If Ben Crump knew, he would have found someone to sue a long time ago.

Truth be told, Waco represented the single greatest federally orchestrated one-day slaughter of racial minorities on American soil since Wounded Knee in 1890, and there, at least, the Indians fought back, killing more than 30 American cavalry.

In Tulsa the blacks had better odds than they did at Waco. The initial encounter between black and white mobs left 10 whites dead and two blacks. A 2001 commission confirmed a total of 26 black dead and 13 whites, notwithstanding Biden's insistence that "the likely number is much more than the multiple of hundreds."

There was a reason Judiciary Chair Biden chose not to hold hearings in 1993. His allies were responsible for the "massacre," a word more appropriate in Waco than in Tulsa.

Democratic Attorney General Janet Reno gave the tank assault the green light. Her deputy Jamie Gorelick – the mistress of disaster – served as "field commander." Biden's president, Bill Clinton, hovered in the wings ready to claim credit or duck blame depending on how things worked out.

Had the federal government killed 80 white Christian rednecks at Waco – as the American people thought they did – authorities figured the blowback would be minimal. It was, at least until April 19, 1995. That's on Biden too.

It was not until the Republicans seized control of the Senate in 1995, nearly two years after the attack, that hearings were finally held. At the hearing, Biden's comments were of the kind that state and local police officers would love to hear from their president.

"There is a big difference between mistakes and malevolence," said Biden. "The record of the Waco incident documents mistakes – mistakes in gathering intelligence and mistakes in planning and executing operational plans. And law enforcement should and must be held accountable for such mistakes."

Biden continued, "What the record from Waco does not evidence, however, is any improper motive or intent on the part of law enforcement."

Biden thought it important to defend the federal agents because "a growing number of people across the country who are seizing on the incidents at Waco as well as at Ruby Ridge to suggest that law enforcement is our enemy."

For Biden and other Democrats, it is now axiomatic that black lives matter only when they are politically useful. As Biden has proved since his election, blue lives matter only when they, too, are politically useful.

The police are to be defended when serving the interests of the Deep State against the white supremacist hordes. So the killer of Ashli Babbitt remains unknown, and Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick is elevated to martyrdom though dying of natural causes.

Meanwhile, Biden and allies are quick to accuse state and local cops across America of "malevolence" at the drop of the first Molotov cocktail.

Their game is getting more desperate. Despite the efforts of Big Tech and Big Media, the left does not control the information flow as well as it did 30 years ago. Said Biden at the 1995 Senate hearing, "In the end, David Koresh and the Davidians set fire to themselves and committed suicide. The government did not do that."

The lies Biden tells today may be just as grotesque, but fewer and fewer people believe them.

