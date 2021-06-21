A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
41,000 sign petitions to stop Jeff Bezos from returning to Earth

'An evil overlord hellbent on global domination'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 20, 2021 at 8:50pm
(BUSINESS INSIDER) -- More than 41,000 people have signed petitions calling to stop Jeff Bezos from returning to Earth after he blasts into space next month.

Bezos, founder of space-exploration firm Blue Origin, said on June 7 that he and his brother Mark Bezos will fly into space aboard the New Shepard rocket on July 20 - the company's first human flight.

Three days after Bezos' announcement, two petitions were launched to try and prevent the billionaire's re-entry to Earth. They have both garnered thousands of followers in just 10 days.

