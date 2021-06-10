German vaccine panel advises against giving COVID shot to youths

Germany's scientific advisory committee on vaccinations recommended Thursday that young people under age 18 not receive COVID shots unless they have serious medical conditions that could make the disease riskier to them.

Reuters reported the committee, known as STIKO, was weighing in on the vaccine produced by Pfizer and partner BioNTech.

In a statement, STIKO said it recommends a vaccination only for children and youth with an illness that poses a risk if they contract the novel coronavirus.

The German government has said it plans to offer shots to children as young as 12 in June. The European health regulator authorized the vaccine for use in adolescents last month.

However, STIKO committee member Ruediger von Kriess, a pediatrics professor, has urged caution because of the lack of data on long-term effects. He believes children should get the shots only if they have risk factors.

To risky for someone with 99.997% survival rate

Dr. Peter McCullough, a prominent cardiologist, internist and professor of medicine who has testified to the U.S. Senate, said recently that with increasing reports of adverse effects, it's too risky for people who have a more than 99% survival rate to receive one of the experimental vaccines.

According to the CDC, the survival rate for people from birth to age 19 who contract COVID-19 is 99.997%.

"Based on the safety data now, I can no longer recommend it," he said in an interview with journalist and author John Leake.

"There are over 4,000 dead Americans, there are over 10,000 in Europe that die on days one, two and three after the vaccine," said McCullough.

The figure for the United States comes from reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS. Between Dec. 14, 2020 and May 7, 2021, more than 190,000 adverse events were reported, with 4,057 deaths.

VAERS includes a disclaimer that says the reports "may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, or unverifiable."

But health care professionals who are concerned about the COVID shots point out the reports suggest the number of adverse events is exponentially higher than for previous vaccines. They note that the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots are being administered under emergency use authorization by the FDA while they continue in trials expected to last another two and a half years, until Dec. 31, 2023.

"Why are we pushing this in a way where people's jobs and education and livelihoods [rely] on a decision that could be potentially fatal?" McCullough asked.

He testified to the U.S. Senate last November against what he described as the federal government's politicization of health care during the pandemic, curbing or blocking the availability of cheap, effective treatments for COVID-19 such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

In his interview with Leake, he said "the tension is high" as colleges and universities announce students who want to return to campus in the fall must be vaccinated.

"There are parents who say, 'I want my kid to go to college this year, but I don't want to lose 'em to the vaccine,'" McCullough said.

"They know what's going on. The internet is full of these cases -- blood clots, strokes, immediate death."

McCullough has 600 peer-reviewed publications to his name. Many have appeared in top-tier journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of the American Medical Association and The Lancet. He is the president of the Cardiorenal Society of America, the co-editor of Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine and associate editor of the American Journal of Cardiology and Cardiorenal Medicine. He has led monitoring safety boards in major drug trials.

See Dr. Peter McCullough's remarks:

See the full interview:

McCullough said in an interview in May with the Fox Nation show "Tucker Carlson Today" that pregnant women and others excluded from the trials should not get a COVID-19 vaccine.

"We never let anything pathogenic into a woman's body who's pregnant," he said.

All of the vaccines produce a viral spike protein that is pathogenic and can cause blood clotting and damage blood vessels, he explained.

