A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S. WND News CenterWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Police union chief: Portland politicians 'encouraged and enabled' violence

Officer morale 'as bad as it's ever been' after entire riot squad quits

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published June 22, 2021 at 7:22pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Portland Police Association Executive Director Daryl Turner (KPTV-TV Portland image)

Police morale in Portland, Oregon, is "as bad as it's ever been," said the head of the officer's union after all 50 members of the force's riot squad resigned.

Daryl Turner, who is black, was asked in an interview with Fox News if city officials "have your backs."

"No, they do not," said Turner, the executive director of the Portland Police Association.

Last week, the entire Rapid Response Team of the Portland Police Bureau resigned after the district attorney filed an assault charge against Officer Corey Budworth for actions during an August 2020 riot. The team is comprised of volunteer officers who have been responding to the riots and violent demonstrations led by Antifa and other radical groups that have plagued the Pacific Northwest city over the past year. A probe by the police union found Budworth accidentally struck a protester with a baton during a riot.

TRENDING: Man who led militia movement to occupy federal land runs for governor

But Turner told Fox News the mass resignations were "not just about our officer being indicted."

It was merely the final straw after the police union had made numerous pleas to the city regarding its handling of the violence that continued night after night for 150 days.

Every night during that time, Turner said, the riot squad and other officers "stood the line" with "Molotov cocktails, urine, feces, rocks, bottles, everything else thrown at them."

"We had multiple assaults during the riots and also multiple assaults of police officers during the same riots," he said.

See Turner's interview with Fox News:

But the Portland district attorney, Mike Schmidt, declined to prosecute "80% of the crimes committed during those riots."

Turner said elected officials "actually encouraged and enabled some of the violence that was going on during those 150-plus nights."

"The residents and the business owners of the city of Portland have a hopeless feeling right now with what's gone on," he said.

Meanwhile, the police department has been "defunded" and is "woefully understaffed."

See Turner's remarks to NBC News:

All of that affects the morale of officers, which is "as bad as it's every been," he said in a separate interview with NBC Nightly News after the riot squad's resignations.

"We're dealing with rioting at a level, and a sustained violence, that we've never seen before. We're looking at violence in our city, gun violence in our city, like we've never seen before. We're looking at the most catastrophic staffing levels we've ever seen before. We're looking at budget cuts to defund us like we've never seen before," Turner said.

"All those things play into the morale of a police officer. Coming to work every day, trying to do your job, trying to do it right with all these roadblocks in the way."

Across the nation, meanwhile, New York, Los Angeles and Baltimore are among the Democratic Party-run U.S. cities that have reversed decisions to defund their police departments amid a surge in crime.

After slashing $1 billion from the NYPD budget last summer, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced his city will invest $92 million in a new police precinct.

"Until Joe Biden and Kamala Harris talk about law and order, [crime] is going to continue," said Fox News contributor Leo Terrell, a civil-rights lawyer, on Saturday. "Let's face it ... Antifa and Black Lives Matter control the Democratic Party."

He said that defunding the police is "a fundamental reason why I left the Democratic Party."

"They do not believe in law and order."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







Police union chief: Portland politicians 'encouraged and enabled' violence
Teachers instructed to classify 'Make America Great Again' as racist
Peter Daszak dismissed from U.N.-backed COVID-origin probe
Fauci's bosses funded virus research by Chinese-military front
Milo Yiannopoulos invites gays to get help at his clinic
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×