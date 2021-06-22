Teachers instructed to classify 'Make America Great Again' as racist

Teachers in an Iowa school district are being instructed to classify President Trump's signature theme "Make America Great Again" as a form of racism and white supremacy, according to slides in a presentation that was leaked to media.

Newsmax TV host Benny Johnson, who posted some of the slides on Twitter, called it evidence that Critical Race Theory is being used as a political weapon against Republicans.

The training is required for all educators and employees of the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, one of the largest school districts in Iowa.

Noting that Trump won Iowa by nine points in 2020, carrying 94 of 99 counties, teachers effectively will be branding the majority of the states residents as racists.

"It's not education," Johnson said, it's "naked political vengeance using the state education system and our children’s educators."

At the time of the presentation in April, a bill was working its way through the Iowa legislature banning "mandatory diversity training for state and local government employees." The bill now has become law.

The slide that lists “Make America Great Again” as white supremacist puts the following in the same category:

Columbus Day

American Immigration Law

"Mass Incarceration"

"Denying white privilege"

Believing America is "post racial"

Believing people are part of a "human family"

Among the others slides was one that presented "Terms for Deeper Understanding." The teachers are to find defintions for the terms at two websites that feature CRT advocates Robin DiAngelo and Ibram X. Kendi along with CRT creators Jean Stefancic and Richard Delgado.

Notes for the facilitator of the slide show suggest attendees be asked to question their own beliefs and ponder if they might be racist for agreeing with the term "Make America Great Again."

The presentation concludes with urging instructors to "plan next steps for our shared learning and organizational growth in the fall."

The reading list includes the books "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo, "Racial Equity Tools Glossary," "Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America by Ibram X. Kendi," and "Eurocentric Curriculum."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

