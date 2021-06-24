A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics WND News CenterWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Pelosi: 'Root causes' of Jan. 6 'white supremacy, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia'

Democratic House speaker announces probe of Capitol 'insurrection'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published June 24, 2021 at 7:15pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks to reporters June 24, 2021 (Video screenshot)

Announcing an investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday the "root causes" of the event were white supremacy, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

Asked by a reporter the timeline for the probe, the California Democrat said it "will be as long as it takes for them, the time they need to do the investigation of the causes of this.

"There are two actual paths: one is about the root causes of it: the white supremacy, the anti-Semitism, the Islamophobia, all of the rest of it that was so evident when you see a sweatshirt on one of the people saying, 'Camp Auschwitz.'"

The other, she said, "is the security of the Capitol and what it means to be ready for such an insurrection."

TRENDING: Black mom takes down entire woke school board

"While I think we could have been better prepared, I don’t think anybody would have foreseen an insurrection incited by the president of the United States," she said.

See Pelosi's remarks:

Does Pelosi know the root cause of the Jan. 5 riot?

Similarly, in testimony to Congress, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley blamed the Capitol riot on "white rage."

See Milley's remarks:

We did not rebuke her

The Daily Wire noted that while Pelosi tars the political right as racist, she continues to do nothing about anti-Semitism in her own party.

Earlier this month, she and other top Democrats issued a statement thanking Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for "clarifying" a tweet Omar posted equating the United States and Israel to the terrorist regimes Hamas and the Taliban.

Omar wrote: "We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban."

But when CNN's Dana Bash described the statement regarding Omar as a "rebuke" for appearing to "draw false equivalencies," Pelosi corrected the network host.

"We did not rebuke her. We thanked [her], acknowledged that she made a clarification," the House speaker said. "... Congresswoman Omar is a valued member of our caucus."

The Daily Wire also pointed out that in March 2019, after Omar had made anti-Semitic remarks, Pelosi initially said she would support a blanket condemnation of anti-Semitism. But Pelosi backed down, allowing Omar and other, to rewrite the resolution, condemning "all hate" instead of specifically anti-Semitism.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







Pelosi: 'Root causes' of Jan. 6 'white supremacy, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia'
Leaked cable: Hillary warned Wuhan lab could make bioweapon
NIH complied with Chinese request to delete COVID data
Inventor of mRNA vaccine: Don't give kids COVID shot
Google official admits censoring COVID lab-leak theory
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×