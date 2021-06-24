Pelosi: 'Root causes' of Jan. 6 'white supremacy, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia'

Announcing an investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday the "root causes" of the event were white supremacy, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

Asked by a reporter the timeline for the probe, the California Democrat said it "will be as long as it takes for them, the time they need to do the investigation of the causes of this.

"There are two actual paths: one is about the root causes of it: the white supremacy, the anti-Semitism, the Islamophobia, all of the rest of it that was so evident when you see a sweatshirt on one of the people saying, 'Camp Auschwitz.'"

The other, she said, "is the security of the Capitol and what it means to be ready for such an insurrection."

"While I think we could have been better prepared, I don’t think anybody would have foreseen an insurrection incited by the president of the United States," she said.

See Pelosi's remarks:

Similarly, in testimony to Congress, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley blamed the Capitol riot on "white rage."

See Milley's remarks:

BREAKING: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs says Critical Race Theory is important, blames Capitol Riot on ‘White Rage’ pic.twitter.com/6PV1JBW6Rs — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 23, 2021

We did not rebuke her

The Daily Wire noted that while Pelosi tars the political right as racist, she continues to do nothing about anti-Semitism in her own party.

Earlier this month, she and other top Democrats issued a statement thanking Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for "clarifying" a tweet Omar posted equating the United States and Israel to the terrorist regimes Hamas and the Taliban.

Omar wrote: "We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban."

But when CNN's Dana Bash described the statement regarding Omar as a "rebuke" for appearing to "draw false equivalencies," Pelosi corrected the network host.

"We did not rebuke her. We thanked [her], acknowledged that she made a clarification," the House speaker said. "... Congresswoman Omar is a valued member of our caucus."

The Daily Wire also pointed out that in March 2019, after Omar had made anti-Semitic remarks, Pelosi initially said she would support a blanket condemnation of anti-Semitism. But Pelosi backed down, allowing Omar and other, to rewrite the resolution, condemning "all hate" instead of specifically anti-Semitism.

