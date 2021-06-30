YouTube censors scientist's popular podcast for mentioning ivermectin

YouTube censored one of the most popular podcasts in the country because it mentioned the drug ivermectin as a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19.

Bret Weinstein, an evolutionary biologist who was a professor at Evergreen State College, told Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night YouTube has blocked "The Darkhorse Podcast" from generating ad revenue, which is how he makes a living.

YouTube said it will not allow any channel to discuss "[c]laims that ivermectin is effective in treatment or prevention of COVID."

Carlson asked Weinstein why YouTube, which is owned by Google, would do such a thing.

"It is confusing, but I think to understand it, the thing to do is to consider the question of what would be ideal from the perspective of the pharmaceutical industry at the moment? It would be ideal if vaccines were recommended for all people irrespective of their age, irrespective of whether they had already had COVID-19, and irrespective of whether or not they were pregnant," he said.

"And it would be essential that there were no safe and effective alternatives to the vaccine because if there were safe and effective alternatives, the Emergency Use Authorizations that allow the administration of the vaccines would evaporate."

Weinstein said the "evidence is strong that ivermectin works both as a prophylactic and as a treatment if given early.

He argued that even if skeptics are right and the data is inconclusive, "because ivermectin is a safe drug, you would still administer it to people who showed up with COVID rather than sending them home until they're so sick that they need to be rescued by a hospital."

One week ago, Reuters reported the University of Oxford is testing ivermectin as a possible treatment for COVID-19 as part of a British government-backed study.

The university said ivermectin, an antiparasitic, resulted in a reduction of virus replication in laboratory studies. And a small pilot study showed that giving the drug early could reduce viral load and the duration of symptoms in some patients with mild COVID-19.

Worldwide, more than 50 peer-reviewed studies have shown the effectiveness of ivermectin as a treatment and prophylaxis against COVID-19. A recent study by the American Journal of Therapeutics that analyzed 18 randomized controlled treatment trials found ivermectin elicited "large, statistically significant reductions in mortality, time to clinical recovery, and time to viral clearance" in COVID patients.

A peer-reviewed study released in February found that invermectin reduces coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths by about 75%.

In more than 30 trials around the world, the drug caused "repeated, consistent, large magnitude improvements in clinical outcomes’ at all stages of the disease," according to the study, which was published in the U.S. American Journal of Therapeutics.

The evidence is so strong, the researchers believe, the anti-parasitic drug should become a standard therapy everywhere, hastening global recovery.

