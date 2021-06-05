5 things Trump's doing pre-2024

Watch Larry's most recent "Week in Review" video.

"Regarding running again in 2024, I'm looking at it very seriously because I miss the opportunity to help people." [Donald J. Trump]

If you think President Trump has exited stage left, you're mistaken. The man 74 million supported worked tirelessly to "Make America great" … "Drain the swamp"… "Honor our heritage" … "Stand against socialism" … "Protect the unborn …" "Expose the media" … "Maintain a strong military" … Need I continue?

Returning to the campaign trail in North Carolina, he said, "I am not the one trying to undermine democracy, I am the one trying to save it." I recalled the '60's slogan, "In your heart you know he's right."

Extremist or energetic patriot?

During Trump's four years in office, I watched a man sleep but four hours a night. He raised a red flag and was passionate to protect America from leftist radicals (now ruling the Democratic Party). He prepared a generation for peace and prosperity. In doing so he was maligned and misrepresented horribly.

Comparing his schedule to Biden's for five months, Americans should be alarmed. We see a man spending an hour "at the office," usually in one meeting. No president has ever had this embarrassingly light schedule.

On D-Day's anniversary Americans were stunned when he failed even to mention the momentous event. The greatest gamble in U,S. history where 156,000 soldiers, 23,000 paratroopers, 7,000 ships and 3,200 aircraft liberated Europe from the grip of Nazism, yet our "commander in chief" neglected to pay tribute to our veterans and the 2,500 soldiers who died that day.

America is in peril. Hopefully, many will realize Biden's diminished state and the enormity of the evil swirling in this perfect storm.

After America and our allies in World War II decimated Hitler and his Nazi/Democrat Socialist Party, Gen. Eisenhower ordered soldiers to enter the liberated concentration camps to survey the savagery.

Ike said, "We were told the American soldier did not know what he was fighting for. This way he came to know what he was fighting against."

Americans must awaken to what we're up against today. Corporate media and Big Tech give Biden cover, but angst will surface.

What's Trump doing?

Trump commutes regularly to New York City to work out of Trump Tower. He's planning rallies for midterm candidates and an ingenious tour with commentator Bill O'Reilly to discuss the inside history of his time in office.

Additionally …

1. He's benefiting from ongoing prayer.

Multitudes of the 90% of evangelical voters who supported him continue to uphold him in prayer. As a 46-year board member of Intercessors for America, I assure you that God's "watchmen on the wall" remain vigilant and diligent on his behalf.

I pray daily for Mr. Trump and also Biden, that God protect him and convict him where he's promoting pernicious policies. Christians should not pray for the success, favor and blessing for the Biden administration based upon its anti-God and anti-family platform.

For those who mistakenly think we are to blindly submit to Biden and his decrees because Romans 13 tells us to "submit to ruling authorities," in America our Constitution is the "ruling authority," not politicians seeking to undermine our religious freedom, conscience and sanctity of human life! Individuals like Dietrich Bonhoeffer, Watchmen Née, Martin Luther King Jr., Corrie ten Boom and the apostles (Acts 4:18-20) opposed the governing authorities who violated Scripture.

2. He's remaining leader of the GOP.

Presidential historian Michael Beschloss says that Donald Trump has "defied the model of ex-presidents who lose an election and tend to fade away."

Trump is the formidable leader of the Republican Party and front-runner for the presidential nomination in 2024.

3. He's watching for his running mate.

Trump will be discerning in picking a potential running mate. He values loyalty and standing for the core values of conservatism.

Pastor Charles Spurgeon said that discernment is "not so much distinguishing between right and wrong but between right and almost right." Biden acquiescing to Kamala (whom he disliked for humiliating him in the debates and was first to drop out of the Democratic primaries, never getting one vote!). She was black, feminist and a radical leftist, and that's what "progressive" bosses wanted. Look at the result!

Trump watches leaders like Ron DeSantis, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Tim Scott, Greg Abbott, Rand Paul and Kristi Noem. I don't sense former Vice President Mike Pence would be the best complement this time.

4. He's unifying the Republican Party.

Trump stated that the Democratic Party is "disciplined, vicious and united." He knows, "A house divided against itself will not stand" (Mark 3:25).

May God open eyes of people to see that the Democratic Party is deceptive, divisive and determined to erase America's history and rewrite it with socialist/Marxist ideology. Race-baiting, economic hardship, excessive taxation, immigration chaos, cancel culture, repressing religious freedom and LGBTQ/BLM/CRT (Critical Race Theory) propaganda in schools is starting to bring backlash.

Donald Trump is the most influential leader to bring together the party after a cleansing of those undermining the agenda. He's enjoying the ongoing waning of Never-Trumpers' influence; the booing and censuring of embittered antagonists like Rep. Liz Cheney and Sen. Mitt Romney; and departures of other "burr in the saddle" troublemakers.

Mitch McConnell isn't appreciated, but "the Turtle" will lumber in line when he knows where the winds are blowing.

5. He's waiting for vindication.

Ninety percent of media reporting on Trump was negative. Corrupt media ignored his historic Middle East peace deals, booming economy, record low unemployment, black/Hispanic prosperity, immigration/border stability, tax cuts, energy independence/low gas prices, vaccine development and school choice. All this while fraudulent claims of "Russian collusion" and "insurrection incitement" were hammered amidst impeachment witch hunts.

Trump warned us about fraudulent election procedures, the China virus, socialists hijacking the Democratic Party, Democrat-run cities yielding to BLM and Antifa terrorism, Fauci's "science" shenanigans, FBI corruption, "fake news" and Big Tech speech suppression.

Investigations are surfacing bringing validation and exposing cover-ups like false reportage on the Lafayette Park fiasco and Capital rioting. Predictions Trump made and positions he took on issues like hydroxychloroquine are increasingly validated for "those who have eyes to see." Scripture tells us, "He who walks in integrity walks securely, but he who perverts his way will be found out" (Proverbs 10:9).

Here's the deal: Donald Trump, Apple founder Steve Jobs, Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Gen. George Patton are/were all abrasive characters yet exhibited a God-given genius for innovation and accomplishment. Flawed and pugnacious personalities make their mark by persevering.

Grover Cleveland, returned to win a second term after a four-year absence; will we witness it again?

